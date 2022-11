SHAFAQNA-Humanity faces a stark choice between working together or “collective suicide” in the battle against global warming, United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres tells world leaders gathered at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Nearly 100 heads of state and government are meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, facing calls to deepen emissions cuts and financially back developing countries already devastated by the effects of rising temperatures.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com