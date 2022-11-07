English
King of Jordan: Comprehensive peace should guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state

SHAFAQNA- King Abdullah II of Jordan met and talked with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the international climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In this meeting, the King of Jordan emphasized the need to increase efforts to realize a just and inclusive peace based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He further emphasized the need for Israel to avoid any unilateral actions that destroy the chances of achieving peace.

At the end, while emphasizing that the opportunities for economic cooperation in the region should include the Palestinians, Abdullah II also referred to the bilateral cases, including the issue of water, energy, tripartite cooperation between Israel, the UAE and Jordan on water and energy, as well as the improvement and reconstruction project of the southern Jordan River region and the strengthening of bilateral relations between Jordan and Israel.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

