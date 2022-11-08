Jordan warned Netanyahu’s future cabinet about any change in Jerusalem status

SHAFAQNA- Jordanian officials warned that if the new Israeli regime wants to change the current situation in East Jerusalem, bilateral relations with Israel will be damaged.

In a report referring to the possible diplomatic crisis that awaits Netanyahu, the Israel’s Radio and Television announced that there is a special sensitivity regarding country’s relations with Jordan, which is in charge of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, leading to a possible conflict with the representatives of the supposed coalition of Netanyahu, who are trying to consolidate their position in Jerusalem and enjoy more religious freedom.

Quoting a Jordanian source, the agency reported that any attempt to change the current status of Jerusalem will undoubtedly hurt Jordanian-Israeli relations.

With a special warning to Itamar Ben Guer, the head of the extreme far-right party who is going to be part of the ruling coalition, the source has stated that Ben Guer’s presence and his provocative actions in the position of minister will have a completely different meaning.

It should be noted that Netanyahu and his allies managed to win 64 seats in last week’s elections, which paved the way for his return to the prime ministership.

