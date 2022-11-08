Egypt’s efforts to join Lebanon and Syria in “Mediterranean Gas” Forum

SHAFAQNA- Western diplomatic sources in Cairo reported on Egypt’s movements in the past period and said that Egypt, as the permanent headquarters of the “Eastern Mediterranean Gas Complex”, intends to include Syria and Lebanon as members of this forum.

A western diplomat in Cairo said that Egypt’s attempt to join Lebanon and Syria to the forum is aimed at benefiting from Lebanon’s predictable role in the gas market after the agreement on the maritime borders with Israel.

The diplomat added that the fact that Syria and Lebanon do not recognize Israel, which is a member of this forum, will not be an obstacle to Cairo’s efforts to join these two countries, because this forum is not a political organization or coalition and is created for alignment in cases related to the gas sector.

Referring to Egypt’s consultations with Damascus and Beirut and the commitment to end any objections of member countries of the forum regarding their accession, the source said that any country that produces or consumes gas in the eastern Mediterranean can become a member of this forum.

It is also possible for other countries or regional and international organizations to join as observer members in this forum.

Western sources emphasized that Egypt’s management of the natural gas case in the region by hosting this forum is aimed at strengthening the country’s international political position, especially since the demand for gas from Europe is increasing.

Source: Shafaqna Persian