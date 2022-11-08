US midterms: Control of US Congress at stake

SHAFAQNA-The first polls have opened in the United States midterm elections, which will determine the makeup of the next Congress.

The vote on Tuesday comes as Americans grapple with sky-high inflation and living costs, and the economy has emerged as the top concern among supporters of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Democrats currently retain a slim majority in Congress, and they have focused much of the campaign on defending reproductive rights and strengthening democratic institutions, which they argue are under threat in the country.

