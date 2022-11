SHAFAQNA- Russia called on Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve their differences through dialogue.

“We are in contact with both our Saudi and Iranian friends. We stand for resolving all contradictions and misunderstandings at the negotiating table as part of a constructive dialogue,” Russian deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters in Moscow.

Russia is “ready” to mediate between the two countries, Bogdanov added.

