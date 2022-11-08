English
International Shia News Agency

Gilded Quran, one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces + Photos

0

SHAFAQNAThe rare and historical Gilded Quran is one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces that dates back to the 13th century.

The Sharjah International Book Fair has witnessed a rare gold-plated copy of the Holy Quran.

This version of the Holy Quran is one of the most important and expensive versions that has attracted the attention of visitors.

This unique version is one of the oldest versions of the Holy Quran that an Austrian publishing house has released.

The gilded version of the Quran is rare and historical and dates back to the 13th century AD and was found in Iraq, and since its pages are made of pure gold, it is considered one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces.

Source: Middle East News

Related posts

UK: Plymouth woman accepts Islam after reading holy Quran four times

asadian

Video: The event of Ghadeer & Leadership of Imam Ali (AS) in the Holy Quran

asadian

Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad: Real hero is the one who prevents war

asadian

Islamic Laws: Plants Rights

asadian

Sweden: New conflicts over far-right anti-Islam rally

asadian

Sweden: Far-right party leader burns holy Quran under police protection

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.