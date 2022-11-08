Gilded Quran, one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces + Photos

SHAFAQNA– The rare and historical Gilded Quran is one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces that dates back to the 13th century.

The Sharjah International Book Fair has witnessed a rare gold-plated copy of the Holy Quran.

This version of the Holy Quran is one of the most important and expensive versions that has attracted the attention of visitors.

This unique version is one of the oldest versions of the Holy Quran that an Austrian publishing house has released.

The gilded version of the Quran is rare and historical and dates back to the 13th century AD and was found in Iraq, and since its pages are made of pure gold, it is considered one of Iraq’s artistic masterpieces.

Source: Middle East News