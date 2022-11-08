US: CAIR urges American Muslims to vote in midterm elections

SHAFAQNA-The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is urging all American Muslims to Vote in Midterm Elections.

Today is the Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the midterm elections are being held in the US.

CAIR is also sponsoring a robocall broadcast before the midterm elections, targeting more than 500,000 Muslim voters in households with landlines and working with its national network of state chapters to host texting banks reaching out to more than 575,000 registered Muslim voters’ personal cellphones.

Source : IQNA