CEO of World Cup Qatar 2022: Europe thinks it holds monopoly on World Cup

SHAFAQNA-The campaign against Qatar and its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is linked to Europe’s refusal to see a country outside its region take on the tournament, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar 2022 Nasser Al-Khater said on Monday.

“European countries feel they have monopoly over the World Cup. Europe has hosted 11 tournaments out of 22 tournaments, of course it refuses that a country like Qatar or an Arab Muslim country hosts a tournament like the World Cup,” Al-Khater told Al Jazeera Arabic in a televised interview.

Source : dohanews