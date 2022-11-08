English
Israeli President cited a verse from Quran at climate change meeting in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- In his speech at theClimate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the President of Israel cited a verse from the Holy Quran.

He referred to verse 77 of Surah al-Qasas: “And be good ˹to others˺ as Allah has been good to you. Do not seek to spread corruption in the land, for Allah certainly does not like the corruptors.”

Herzog said that we should try to save the world that God has given us as a blessing.

The Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh started on November 6 and will continue until November 8.

Source: Middle East News 

