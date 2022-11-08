The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwa on “first travel”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about “The meaning of the “first travel” of a person who travels a lot.”
Question & Answer
Question: I always travel and according to the rulings of Imam Khomeini I should perform prayers complete except the first travel, but I work on a ship and I don’t know where my first travel begins, which brings about the following questions 1- Does the travel from home to seaport before joining the ship is considered as the first travel (because this travel is the prerequisite of the main travel)? 2- Or the travel begins from joining the ship and continues until reaching the destination (there is the possibility of staying some other days in seaport before departure)? 3- Is the beginning of the travel marked by moving from the source port until reaching the destination?Answer: Your going out of your house to the work place and then going to sail from there until reaching the destination are all consider as one travel.