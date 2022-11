SHAFAQNA-The delegation of the Conference on Interfaith Dialogue between Iraq and the Vatican City visited the ancient city of Ur in the southern Iraqi governorate of Dhi Qar.

The visit was organized by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the three Religious Endowments offices and Dhi Qar governorate.

Source : iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com