Al-Wefaq: 139 reasons to boycott Bahrain’s sham elections

SHAFAQNA- Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society issued a booklet containing 139 reasons to boycott the parliamentary election in Bahrain.

The 139 reasons included all “legal and constitutional flaws, the fact that the electoral process lacks the least elements of justice and institutionalization and all basic pillars to express the will of citizens practically.”

The reasons included a presentation based on different dimensions and angles of the experiment that produced a formal council, unrepresented and unable to accomplish anything.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

