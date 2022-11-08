UK: Muslim women unit football and faith in sisterhood club

English
SHAFAQNA- Sisterhood Football Club offers a chance to Muslim women to play the sports while preserving their hijab.

 On a soccer pitch in a central London park, Sisterhood Football Club – a Muslim women’s team – is making a substitution.

Despite the warmth of the afternoon, almost all of  Sisterhood’s players are clothed from head to foot in the club’s all-black colours. Some wear training trousers, almost all of them have hijab head scarves .

Founded in 2018, Sisterhood has doubled in size to almost 100 players, allowing its members to enjoy playing football without anyone querying their Muslim dress code or asking why they refrain from socialising in a pub after their games.

“It’s a football club for Muslim women to come and feel free and relaxed and be able to play in their attire,” Kamara Davis, 30, said.

Yasmin Abdullahi, Sisterhood’s Somali-British founder, set up the club as a way to reconcile the interest in playing sport among many Muslim women and their adherence to their faith. To underscore the point, Sisterhood’s club badge features the image of a hijab, which was barred by soccer’s world governing body FIFA in 2007. The ban was only relaxed in 2012, with the hijab fully permitted in 2014.

Sisterhood runs a weekly training session and its first team competes in the Ladies Super Liga for 5- and 7-a-side teams.

Source: Reuters

