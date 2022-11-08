Afghanistan among countries with most displaced people

SHAFAQNA- UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees said that over 70 percent of the world’s refugees and displaced people come from the most climate-vulnerable countries including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, and Yemen.

Filippo Grandi said that these countries “have an enormous stake in discussions about the climate crisis, but they are too often excluded.”

“Afghanistan is not on the agenda of COP27 and there is no official representative of Afghanistan in this conference. I attended as an unofficial representative,” said Abdul Hadi Achakzai, an unofficial representative of Afghanistan in the COP27.

Source: tolonews

