Saudi Arabia: Kaaba Kiswa undergoes maintenance work

On Sunday, specialized teams fixed some tears on the lower part of the Kiswa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Abdulaziz Complex also dedicated a day to install a new silk fabric around the lower part of Kaaba.

Fahd Al-Jabiri, director of administration for maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa at the Grand Holy Mosque, said the repairs were part of year-round care and maintenance of the Kaaba Kiswa, completed in record time without affecting the movement of Umrah pilgrims.

Source: Arab News