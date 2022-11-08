Doha is ready to start 2022 Qatar World Cup+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The streets of Doha were decorated with the flags of the countries and the buildings of Doha with images of football stars to welcome this great sports event.

The streets and buildings of Doha were prepared to welcome the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will begin on November 20 with a match between the national football team of Qatar and Ecuador.

This round of the World Cup will be played over 29 days and will see 64 matches until it ends on December 18.

Source: Middle East