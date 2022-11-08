Abdul Latif Rashid: Iraq currently has a strong economic situation

SHAFAQNA- Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the president of Iraq today (Tuesday) at his residence in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, received James Cleverley, the British government’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Rashid said in this meeting: “Iraq currently has a strong economic situation that enables the country to complete projects.”

In this meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference in Egypt, he spoke about the economic effects of Iraq in the past, especially during the war with ISIS, and added: “Iraqis’ insistence on continuing the path of peace and prosperity made the country maintain its high position in the region.”

Pointing out that Iraq now has a strong economic situation that enables this country to carry out projects, the president of Iraq stated: “The climate phenomenon affects all humanity, but the impact of Iraq is greater than this process.”

In this meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the British Government also emphasized the importance of close relations between Iraq and England and the need to develop cooperation horizons in various fields, including the phenomenon of dealing with climate change.

Source: Shafaqna Persian