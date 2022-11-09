Afghanistan: Displaced families in Parwan ask for help

SHAFAQNA-Displaced families from Panjshir, Kapisa and Laghman in Parwan expressed concern about the coming winter and the problems that they will face.

They asked aid organizations to help them.

“Winter is coming, coal, wood and food are necessary, and we lack them,” said Mohammad Musa, a displaced person.

“My grandchildren are sick, and we could not bring anything from Panjshir, we have nothing for winter,” said a displaced person.

Source : tolonews