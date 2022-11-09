English
International Shia News Agency

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council discusses raising combat level of member states

0
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

SHAFAQNA- Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) defense ministers discussed raising the combat level of member states’ forces on Tuesday (09 Nov 2022) in the face of “exceptional regional and international emergency circumstances.”

The 19th session of the Joint Defense Council of the Defense Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, was attended by his counterparts from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Makkah: Kaaba’s Kiswa undergoes maintenance work

asadian

Saudis to execute 8 teenagers from Qatif region

asadian

Russia calls on Iran & Saudi Arabia to resolve differences through dialogue

asadian

Apple to set up Middle East distribution hub in Saudi Arabia

asadian

USA: Senator calls for probe into Saudi Arabia’s stake in Twitter

asadian

Unprecedented increase in divorce rate in Saudi society

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.