Persian Gulf Cooperation Council discusses raising combat level of member states

SHAFAQNA- Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) defense ministers discussed raising the combat level of member states’ forces on Tuesday (09 Nov 2022) in the face of “exceptional regional and international emergency circumstances.”

The 19th session of the Joint Defense Council of the Defense Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, was attended by his counterparts from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

Source: aa

