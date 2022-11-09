France will not boycott World cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of French fans are gearing up to flock to the Persian Gulf nation to attend the World Cup, even after hefty criticism that has targeted Qatar for decades.

Around ten thousand French fans have registered through the Hayya portal to attend the much-anticipated World Cup in Qatar, despite heavy criticism of the host nation across European media.

French ambassador to Doha Jean-Baptiste Faivre revealed the figures this week, as Arabs across the world called out French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné online for a racist depiction of Qataris in football kits.

The image employs the exhausted use of ‘savages’ – ‘long bearded’ angry men with dark hair, and angry expressions in possession of guns and knives.

Source: dohanews