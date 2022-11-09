English
USA: Ilhan Omar re-elected

Ilhan Omar wins

SHAFAQNA- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was re-elected to represent Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District for a third term.

Omar defeated Republican challenger Cicely Davis; Decision Desk HQ declared shortly after 8 PM. Precinct vote totals are not yet released.

At a recent town hall meeting in Richfield, Omar said she would prioritize housing, foreign policy, and environmental work in her third term.

Omar received 51 percent of the vote. Samuels received 48 percent of vote and conceded with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

