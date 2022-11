SHAFAQNA- Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif says she fears he will remain in prison as long as President el-Sisi is in power.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera’s The Take podcast on Wednesday (09 Nov 2022), Mona Seif said her family believes President Abdel Fattah-el-Sisi intends to keep her brother behind bars as long as he remains in office.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com