Karbala: Hungarian tourist delegation visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine’s Museum

SHAFAQNA- Hungarian tourist delegation visited the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine and toured its museum. The visit was part of their tour inside Iraq to see the holy, historical and archaeological sites in the country.

The Museum’s Curator, Ghassan Al-Shahristani, welcomed the visiting delegation from Hungary and gave them brief explanations on the artifacts displayed, and introduced Imam Hussain (AS) and his eternal revolution against tyranny in addition to the history of the Holy Shrine’s construction.

Source: imhussain

