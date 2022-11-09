English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia detains US woman

0
Saudi Arabia detains

SHAFAQNA-A US citizen trapped in Saudi Arabia in a custody battle over her eight-year-old daughter was temporarily detained by authorities this week, a rights group said.

Carly Morris and her daughter Tala have been in the Gulf kingdom since her Saudi ex-husband persuaded the two to visit the country in 2019.

On Monday, Morris was detained after being called by police in the central city of Buraydah to clarify documents, according to advocacy group the Freedom Initiative.

Source : middleeasteye

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council discusses raising combat level of member states

asadian

Mecca: Kaaba’s Kiswa undergoes maintenance work

asadian

Saudis to execute 8 teenagers from Qatif region

asadian

Russia calls on Iran & Saudi Arabia to resolve differences through dialogue

asadian

Apple to set up Middle East distribution hub in Saudi Arabia

asadian

USA: Senator calls for probe into Saudi Arabia’s stake in Twitter

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.