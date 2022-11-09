Bahrain Mirror: Pope entered Bahrain’s history forever

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror Wrote that Pope Francis, left Bahrain on Sunday from the airport of Sakhir Air Base, but he entered its history forever.

He left the country after a four-day visit hosted by the authorities in Bahrain, but one can say, for honesty and history, he did not stain his papal robe with the sins of the King of Bahrain and his regime. He was a dignified guest who gave honest advice. His words in public were as those he spoke in private.

In public, he called for the restoration of the regime’s commitment to constitutional foundations, raising his voice in support of promoting equal rights and ensuring respect and attention to all those who fell on the margins of society as prisoners, demanding the abolition of the death penalty and guarantee of basic human rights for all citizens. This was announced in public.

