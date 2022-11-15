Islam’s stance on environment presented at ECOTHEE-22

SHAFAQNA- A four-member delegation from I.M.A.M. presented Islam’s stance on the environment at Ecological Theology and Environmental Ethics (ECOTHEE-22) Conference which was held October 26-29, 2022.

Every year, the “Ecological Theology and Environmental Ethics” conference is held to examine and emphasize the need to protect the environment. It is a Christian project for ongoing dialogue between scientists, Christian religious authorities, and activists to discuss the preservation of our natural world.

The conference is supported by the WCC’s Care for Creation, Sustainability, and Climate Justice initiatives (Ecological and Economic Justice).

In response to I.M.A.M.’s recommendation, the conference broadened its appeal, became more inclusive, and promoted interfaith environmental dialogues. This year, scientists, religious leaders, and activists from ​​Belgium, Canada, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Slovenia, and the USA attended to present their research findings and views.

A four-member delegation from I.M.A.M. presented Islam’s stance on the environment and discussed topics including, “Maqasid al-Shariah Doctrine and SDGs’ Linking for Environmental sustainability” by Dr Seyed Masoud Noori, “An Existence-Centric Approach to Land Ethics; Theory and Practice” by Dr Mahjabeen Dhala, and “The Prayer of the Planet: Environmental Ethics in Islam” by Dr Faiyaz Jaffer and Dr Rasoul Naghavi.

