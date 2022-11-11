USA: Ground-Breaking of Ali Center in Houston

SHAFAQNA- Ground-Breaking ceremony of the Ali Center held in Houston, Texas, USA.

After several years of holding programs on various Islamic occasions in a temporary space, the community was finally able to achieve its dream with the assistance of generous donors and support from I.M.A.M.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, while celebrating the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS), the Ali Center’s community broke ground on their project in the Sugar Land neighborhood of Houston, Texas.

As the keynote speaker, Sayyid Kashmiri delivered a speech describing how a prophetic community can be built if we follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). To become successful, we must ensure that everyone benefits from the center irrespective of color, gender, ethnicity, and so forth by making it a place of education and enlightenment of true Islamic knowledge.

Afterward, the community members and distinguished guests celebrated the ground-breaking and prayed for its success.

