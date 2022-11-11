French model accepted Islam willingly

SHAFAQNA- French model Marine EI Himer accepted Islam willingly.

Marine EI Himer, French reality TV star and model converted to Islam. She has stressed that she chose Islam as a consequence of reconciling her mind, heart and soul. She was born in July 1993 in Bordeaux, southern France and is of Moroccan-Egyptian origin.

Her followers on Instagram that are about 1.5 million welcomed her conversion extensively and congratulated her on this step.