French model accepted Islam willingly

SHAFAQNA- French model Marine EI Himer accepted Islam willingly. 

Marine EI Himer, French reality TV star and model converted to Islam. She has stressed that she chose Islam as a consequence of reconciling her mind, heart and soul. She was born in July 1993 in Bordeaux, southern France and is of Moroccan-Egyptian origin.
Her followers on Instagram that are about 1.5 million welcomed her conversion extensively and congratulated her on this step.

