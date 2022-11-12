Turkey: Mount Nemrut hosts nearly 223,000 visitors in less than a year

SHAFAQNA- Mount Nemrut located in Adi Yaman province, Turkey has hosted nearly 223,000 visitors since January to November.

The number of visitors to Mount Nemrut in Adi Yaman province has reached nearly 223,000 persons since the beginning of the current year 2022.

According to Anadolu Agency, Mount Nemrut is included in the list of the World Cultural Heritage of UNESCO and rises 2,150 meters above sea level.

This mountain is the capture point of eastern and western civilizations and it is said that it is the best place to watch sunrise and sunset.

Also, this place includes statutes, some of which are 50 meters long and 150 meters in diameter and return to the kingdom of Commegene in Hellenistic period BC.

Mahmoud Jokhdar, governor of Adi Yaman told 222,129 visitors have visited Mount Nemrut since the beginning of the current year 2022 until November 6.

He pointed out that the effects of the Commagene civilization can be seen everywhere in the city, not only on Mount Nemrut.

The governor of Adi Yaman emphasized that the goal of this province is to increase the number of visitors to the mountain to 250,000 by the end of this year.