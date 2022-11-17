SHAFAQNA- Fiqh Glossary
- baligh : one who has attained the age of puberty.
- barzakh : period between death and resurrection; purgatory; isthmus.
- dyyah : indemnity or compensation for injury or death.
- azl : coitus interruptus.
- eid : religious festival.
- fiqh : Islamic positive law.
- ghusl : major ritual ablution (washing) of the entire body to achieve a state of ritual purity.
- hadath : condition requiring wudhu or ghusl.
- hadd : punishment prescribed in Textual sources (Quran and Sunnah) for certain violations.
- hadd al-tarakhkhus : point away from the boundary of a city whose inhabitants cannot be seen. Some jurists consider it to be a point #9; from where the city’s call to prayers (adhan) cannot be heard. However, Ayatollah Seestani objects to this latter definition. (MS, p. 297, Q918)
- hajj : pilgrimage to Mecca performed in the last month, Dhu-l-Hijjah, of the Islamic lunar calendar.
- al-hakim al-shar : religious authority, Mujtahid.
- hayd : bleeding of a menstrual cycle.
- hijab : statutory Islamic dress code of modesty.
- hilal : crescent
- husna : kindness
- ihram : state of ritual consecration to perform major pilgrimage (Hajj) or minor one
- istihadah : irregular bleeding other than the menstrual cycle.
- istihalah : transformation, chemical change.
- istinqath : rescue, salvage.
- janabah : state after having sexual intercourse or ejaculation.
- jumu : Friday
- kaffarah : expiation, compensation, penalty.
- kafir : unbeliever
- khums : 20% tax levied on certain items.
- mahram : one who falls within the prohibited degree for marriage.
- majhul al-malik : unknown owner, derelict property.
- majlis (pl. majalis) : assembly to commemorate religious events
- makruh : discouraged, reprehensible
- marja : high-ranking religious authority whose guidance is sought by the laity.
- mukallaf : one who is competent to undertake religious obligations; religiously accountable
- muomin : believer
- nadhr : solemn vow, pledge.
- najasah : ritual impurity.
- najis : ritually impure; not equivalent to unhygienic or unclean.
- nifas : bleeding of a woman after childbirth.
- non-baligh : one who has not attained the age of puberty.
- non-mahram : opposite of mahram.
- qada : lapsed or due prayers, fasts, etc.
- qasr : shortened prayers of a traveller.
- qiblah : direction to Kaba
- Ramadan : Ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and the month of fasting.
- riba : interest, usury.
- al-risalah al-amalia : practical treatise prepared by the jurist for the laity.
- salat : ritual prayer; formal worship.
- sai : pacing back and forth seven times by a pilgrim between Safa and Marwah.
- shar’ : lawful, legitimate.
- shari : universal Islamic values and norms; commonly referred to as the Islamic law.
- Shawwal : tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
- siyam : fasts
- tahir : ritually pure; not equivalent to hygienic or clean.
- tamam : complete prayers.
- taqlid : emulating the opinions of a religious authority.
- taqsir : cutting a piece of hair or nail by the pilgrim.
- tathir : ritual purification.
- tawaf : circulation around the Kaba
- tayammum : substitution for wudhu and/or ghusl.
- ta’zeer : discretionary punishment estimated by al-hakim al-shar’
- ulama : religious scholars.
- urf : convention, customary law.
- wudu : minor ritual ablution of certain parts of the body.
Source: Najaf.org
