English
International Shia News Agency

Fiqh Glossary

0

SHAFAQNA- Fiqh Glossary

  1. baligh : one who has attained the age of puberty.
  2. barzakh : period between death and resurrection; purgatory; isthmus.
  3. dyyah : indemnity or compensation for injury or death.
  4. azl : coitus interruptus.
  5. eid : religious festival.
  6. fiqh : Islamic positive law.
  7. ghusl : major ritual ablution (washing) of the entire body to achieve a state of ritual purity.
  8. hadath : condition requiring wudhu or ghusl.
  9. hadd : punishment prescribed in Textual sources (Quran and Sunnah) for certain violations.
  10. hadd al-tarakhkhus : point away from the boundary of a city whose inhabitants cannot be seen. Some jurists consider it to be a point #9; from where the city’s call to prayers (adhan) cannot be heard. However, Ayatollah Seestani objects to this latter definition. (MS, p. 297, Q918)
  11. hajj : pilgrimage to Mecca performed in the last month, Dhu-l-Hijjah, of the Islamic lunar calendar.
  12. al-hakim al-shar : religious authority, Mujtahid.
  13. hayd : bleeding of a menstrual cycle.
  14. hijab : statutory Islamic dress code of modesty.
  15. hilal : crescent
  16. husna : kindness
  17. ihram : state of ritual consecration to perform major pilgrimage (Hajj) or minor one
  18. istihadah : irregular bleeding other than the menstrual cycle.
  19. istihalah : transformation, chemical change.
  20. istinqath : rescue, salvage.
  21. janabah : state after having sexual intercourse or ejaculation.
  22. jumu : Friday
  23. kaffarah : expiation, compensation, penalty.
  24. kafir : unbeliever
  25. khums : 20% tax levied on certain items.
  26. mahram : one who falls within the prohibited degree for marriage.
  27. majhul al-malik : unknown owner, derelict property.
  28. majlis (pl. majalis) : assembly to commemorate religious events
  29. makruh : discouraged, reprehensible
  30. marja : high-ranking religious authority whose guidance is sought by the laity.
  31. mukallaf : one who is competent to undertake religious obligations; religiously accountable
  32. muomin : believer
  33. nadhr : solemn vow, pledge.
  34. najasah : ritual impurity.
  35. najis : ritually impure; not equivalent to unhygienic or unclean.
  36. nifas : bleeding of a woman after childbirth.
  37. non-baligh : one who has not attained the age of puberty.
  38. non-mahram : opposite of mahram.
  39. qada : lapsed or due prayers, fasts, etc.
  40. qasr : shortened prayers of a traveller.
  41. qiblah : direction to Kaba
  42. Ramadan : Ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and the month of fasting.
  43. riba : interest, usury.
  44. al-risalah al-amalia : practical treatise prepared by the jurist for the laity.
  45. salat : ritual prayer; formal worship.
  46. sai : pacing back and forth seven times by a pilgrim between Safa and Marwah.
  47. shar’ : lawful, legitimate.
  48. shari : universal Islamic values and norms; commonly referred to as the Islamic law.
  49. Shawwal : tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
  50. siyam : fasts
  51. tahir : ritually pure; not equivalent to hygienic or clean.
  52. tamam : complete prayers.
  53. taqlid : emulating the opinions of a religious authority.
  54. taqsir : cutting a piece of hair or nail by the pilgrim.
  55. tathir : ritual purification.
  56. tawaf : circulation around the Kaba
  57. tayammum : substitution for wudhu and/or ghusl.
  58. ta’zeer : discretionary punishment estimated by al-hakim al-shar’
  59. ulama : religious scholars.
  60. urf : convention, customary law.
  61. wudu : minor ritual ablution of certain parts of the body.

Source: Najaf.org

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA: