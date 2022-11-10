Report says hostility against Muslims on the rise in eastern Germany

SHAFAQNA- Hostility against Muslims have been on the rise in eastern Germany, the Leipzig University warned in a recent study.

Some 46.6% of people in eastern Germany demanded a ban on Muslim immigrants, up from 40.2% polled in 2020, according to a representative survey published on Wednesday (09 Nov 2022).

Also, 42.7% of respondents said they felt like foreigners in their own country because of the large number of Muslims.

Researchers pointed out that anti-Muslim attitudes were higher in the ex-communist eastern German states where significantly fewer Muslims are living and where people have less contact with Muslims.

Source: aa

