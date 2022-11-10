US: Muslim Americans take leap forward in midterm elections 2022

SHAFAQNA-There has been a record number of legislative, statewide, and federal electoral victories of Muslim American candidates in midterm election 2022, Jetpac Resource Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) have announced.

“I’m inspired by the historic wins we are seeing in local and state elections across the country. It shows that the Muslim community is building solid infrastructure for sustained electoral success,” Jetpac Resource Center executive director Mohammed Missouri said.

“Policy decisions on education, housing, climate, and civil rights are shaped by state legislatures and it is critical that our voice is represented in the policymaking process.”

Source : middleeasteye