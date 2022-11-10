English
MEE: World Cup 2022 is a lost economic opportunity for Bahrain?

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022 is proving to be a boon for some Arab countries, but Bahrain’s long-standing rivalry with Qatar means Manama doesn’t appear to be too excited over the upcoming tournament.

Every four years, the World Cup captivates the region’s football fans and businesses for the better part of four weeks. It could be down to an Arab country’s appearance, or revenues the tournament helps generate for local businesses.

And with just days until kick-off, countries which were once at odds with Qatar, are eagerly hoping to cash in on the sporting spectacle.

