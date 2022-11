SHAFAQNA-Aipac & pro-Israel groups spent millions of dollars in US midterm elections 2022, hoping to help tip the balance in their favour in key races.

However, in several elections where they spent big, they still came up short.

Aipac came out on Wednesday morning celebrating the results of the elections, saying they had helped deliver victories for many of the candidates they supported either through funding or endorsements.

Source : middleeasteye