Islamophobia in Europe is a growing structural challenge

Islamophobia in Europe

SHAFAQNA- Islamophobia in Europe is a growing structural challenge.

On a global level, the unanimous vote in the UN to adopt a resolution presented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to declare March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia was an important step towards increasing awareness of the problem of Islamophobia.

But when riveting on the role of European institutions, the picture gets a disfigurement. Besides India currently ruled by the BJP-led government with ultra-hostile anti-Muslim policies and frequent attacks on minorities, it was only two other political actors voicing opposition to the resolution — one was France and the other was a delegate of the European Union (EU).

Source : aa

