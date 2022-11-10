Jordan’s King & Queen meet Pope Francis in Vatican+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan and the leader of the world’s Christians discussed the necessity of continuing the dialogue between religions, strengthening coexistence and protecting the presence of Christians in the dialogue region.

The Royal Court of Jordan issued a statement this evening (Thursday), announcing that King Abdullah II, the king of this country, met and talked with Pope Francis I, the leader of Catholic Christians, during his visit to the Vatican.

According to what is stated in this statement, the King of Jordan, in his meeting with the leader of the world Christians, appreciated his positions towards regional issues, while the two sides also discussed the need to continue the dialogue between religions, strengthen coexistence and protect the presence of Christians in the area.

Abdullah II and Pope Francis in their meeting in the presence of “Rania Al-Abdullah”, the Queen of Jordan and Prince “Ghazi bin Mohammed”, the personal envoy and chief adviser of the king of this country in religious and cultural affairs, emphasized the importance of continuing to work to achieve peace with the goal of the nation’s life.

This statement also indicates that the King of Jordan had a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Prime Minister of the Vatican, and during this meeting, while examining the latest international developments and the need for joint work to establish peace, the two sides emphasized the interdependence of security and peace in the region and the need to break the deadlock in the Middle East peace process as a basic need for security and stability and strengthening coexistence.

In their meeting, Abdullah II and Parolin also pointed out that the occupied Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace in the region and any attempt to manipulate the current legal and historical situation in this holy city, will weaken the right of followers of different religions to perform their rituals in it.

Meanwhile, the King of Jordan started his official visit to the Vatican yesterday (Wednesday) and from there he will go to Britain, where he is supposed to meet with “Charles III”, the King, and Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of this country.

