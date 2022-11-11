English
US: 23-year-old American Muslim woman wins midterm election 2022

American Muslim woman

SHAFAQNA-A 23-year-old Indian-American Muslim woman has scripted history in the US midterm elections.
Nabeela Syed has become the youngest representative to have won the election for the 51st House district of the Illinois state legislature in US, reports The Siasat Daily.

Syed, a Democrat, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her joy. “My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district,” she wrote.

And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.

— Nabeela Syed (@NabeelaforIL) November 9, 2022

Source :  moneycontrol

