I have found a ring; is it permissible to give its price to the poor and use it myself? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about “To Use Found Items”.

Question & Answer

Question: I have found a ring, is it permissible to give its price to the poor and use it myself?

Answer: If it is worth two and a half grams of silver or more and it has a sign so that its owner can be found, it should be announced for one year (as stated in practical laws of Islam). If the owner of the property is not found, you can:

a) take it for yourself with the intention that whenever the owner is found, give him/her a similar one in return or

b) keep it for him/her until he/she is found, but it is a recommended caution to give it to the poor as Sadaqah on behalf of the owner. Of course, if you become frustrated with finding the owner during the year in which you are announcing the item, it is obligatory caution to give to the poor as Sadaqah.

Note: You have the choice to give the very ring or its price to the poor.

