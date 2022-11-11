UAE’s President invites Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi

SHAFAQNA- Benjamin Netanyahu said UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed invited him to visit Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral ties.

“I have now spoken with my friend, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and we have agreed to further promote relations after the historic peace agreement we reached together,” Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday (10 Nov 2022).

“Sheikh bin Zayed invited me to visit his country so that we can advance our relations together. I thank him for the conversation and the excellent relationship between us!” he added.

Source: AA

