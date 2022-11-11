Palestinians urge USA to cancel Jerusalem embassy plans on stolen land

SHAFAQNA- Two rights groups have called on the United States to immediately cancel plans to build a new embassy and diplomatic compound in Jerusalem on land which they say was confiscated from Palestinian families.

The call was made in a letter written by Adalah and the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on behalf of the Palestinian families and sent on Thursday (10 Nov 2022) to USA’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and USA’s Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

“Should the USA proceed with this plan, it would not only be complicit with Israel’s illegal confiscation of Palestinian-owned land, but it would also become an active participant in the seizure of the land of USA citizens,” the organisations wrote.

Source: middleeasteye

