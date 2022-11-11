UN’s experts: Sweden must step up efforts to fight systemic racism

SHAFAQNA- A United Nations Human Rights Council-appointed group of independent experts urged Sweden to step up efforts to fight systemic racism.

The experts on advancing racial justice and equality — Tracie Keesee, Yvonne Mokgoro and Juan Mendez — held meetings and conducted interviews in Stockholm, Malmo and Lund, where they collected information on tackling racial discrimination, combatting systemic and structural racism, “excessive use of force” and other human rights violations by law enforcement and the criminal justice system against communities of color.

