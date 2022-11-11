World Cup 2022: Pakistan sends thousands of soldiers to help Qatar with security

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan has sent 4,500 soldiers to Qatar to help provide security during the World Cup.

Qatar has sought the help of security forces and police agencies from various countries, including France, Jordan, Turkey, Britain and the US, to ensure the safety of an estimated 1.2 million fans expected to attend the World Cup, which starts on 20 November.

However, Pakistan is the only country to send foot soldiers to Doha, with 4,500 infantry troops arriving in Qatar in recent weeks.

A senior Pakistani army officer told The Telegraph that the troops would be deployed “on security duties inside and outside venues in the way deemed fit by the Qatar authorities”.

Source : middleeasteye