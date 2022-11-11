English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Pakistan sends thousands of soldiers to help Qatar with security

0
Pakistan help Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan has sent 4,500 soldiers to Qatar to help provide security during the World Cup.

Qatar has sought the help of security forces and police agencies from various countries, including France, Jordan, Turkey, Britain and the US, to ensure the safety of an estimated 1.2 million fans expected to attend the World Cup, which starts on 20 November.

However, Pakistan is the only country to send foot soldiers to Doha, with 4,500 infantry troops arriving in Qatar in recent weeks.

A senior Pakistani army officer told The Telegraph that the troops would be deployed “on security duties inside and outside venues in the way deemed fit by the Qatar authorities”.

Source : middleeasteye

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

MEE: World Cup 2022; is it a lost economic opportunity for Bahrain?

asadian

Sepp Blatter: Choosing Qatar to host World Cup 2022 was a mistake

asadian

France will not boycott World cup 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar is ready to start [photos]

asadian

CEO of World Cup 2022: Europe thinks it holds monopoly on World Cup

asadian

World Cup 2022: Outrage over racist depiction of Qatar national team in French publication

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.