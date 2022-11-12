Al-Wefaq deputy: We welcome Sheikh of al-Azhar’s invitation

SHAFAQNA- Al-Wefaq deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, said: “We welcome Sheikh of Al-Azhar’s call for unification of the Islamic order.”

Sheikh Al-Daihi said: “We welcome Sheikh of Al-Azhar’s call for Islamic unity and we believe that this call was made in response to the absence of Shia authorities in the Bahrain dialogue conference, which is a welcome request and should be answered positively.”

He added: “Sheikh Ali Salman, Secretary General of Al-Wefaq political society, has also welcomed Sheikh of Al-Azhar’s invitation to talk.”

The deputy of Al-Wefaq political society stressed that there is no sectarian difference in Bahrain and stated: “The people of Bahrain have been living together in solidarity and peace for years and with their tact, they have thwarted attempts to incite sedition. The differences in Bahrain are purely political, and the Sunnis suffer the consequences before the Shias.”

Al-Daihi added: “The Bahraini regime wants to deny the will of the people and this election will lead to a show parliament that applauds high officials.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian