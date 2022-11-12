English
International Shia News Agency

Sheikh Al-Daihi: Bahraini People will boycott elections

0
Sheikh Al-Daihi

SHAFAQNA-Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahraini Al-Wefaq Society, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, confirmed that the Bahraini opposition forces, as a whole, abroad, at home and behind bars, announced boycotting the parliamentary elections, because of the dictatorship of the regime and marginalization of the people.

He said the regime plans to establish an Israeli embassy in order to have a huge intelligence center for the entity in the region, which poses a threat to Bahrain and the entire region.

Source : Bahrain Mirror

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Al-Wefaq deputy: We welcome Sheikh of al-Azhar’s invitation

asadian

Amnesty: Bahrain’s upcoming elections held amidst political repression

asadian

MEE: World Cup 2022; is it a lost economic opportunity for Bahrain?

asadian

Bahrain Mirror: Pope entered Bahrain’s history forever

asadian

Al-Wefaq: 139 reasons to boycott Bahrain’s sham elections

asadian

Human Rights Council calls to respect Shias’ rights in Bahrain

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.