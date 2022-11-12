Sheikh Al-Daihi: Bahraini People will boycott elections

SHAFAQNA-Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahraini Al-Wefaq Society, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, confirmed that the Bahraini opposition forces, as a whole, abroad, at home and behind bars, announced boycotting the parliamentary elections, because of the dictatorship of the regime and marginalization of the people.

He said the regime plans to establish an Israeli embassy in order to have a huge intelligence center for the entity in the region, which poses a threat to Bahrain and the entire region.

Source : Bahrain Mirror