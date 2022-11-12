President of UNGA: Crime & terrorism thriving again in Afghanistan amid economic ruin

SHAFAQNA-Crime & terrorism thriving again in Afghanistan amid economic ruin, warned the President of the UN General Assembly.

Two-thirds of Afghans are going hungry, with girls’ education subject to “random edicts” of the Taliban, while crime and terrorism are thriving once more buoyed by a large spike in opium production, Csaba Kőrösi Said.

Csaba Kőrösi painted a near apocalyptic picture of ordinary life in the Taliban-ruled nation that has endured almost five decades of “relentless conflict”, urging the international community to make up the $2.3 billion shortfall in the UN humanitarian appeal for $4.4 billion.

Source : news.un.org