Australian Muslim student victim of Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Australian Muslim student was the victim of Islamophobia when her teacher forced students in her class to look at an offensive cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“My media teacher put this cartoon on television and then said it is the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). It just shook me to the core. I was really sad and shocked,” 11th grader Sara Ammar from Melbourne told Anadolu Agency.

The 16-year-old said she was not the only one in shock but everyone in the class. “They were all speechless like how I was.”

Source: aa

