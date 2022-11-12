English
International Shia News Agency

Australian Muslim student victim of Islamophobia

0
Australian Muslim student

SHAFAQNA- Australian Muslim student was the victim of Islamophobia when her teacher forced students in her class to look at an offensive cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“My media teacher put this cartoon on television and then said it is the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). It just shook me to the core. I was really sad and shocked,” 11th grader Sara Ammar from Melbourne told Anadolu Agency.

The 16-year-old said she was not the only one in shock but everyone in the class. “They were all speechless like how I was.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Islamophobia is a growing structural challenge in Europe

asadian

Islamophobia never-ending in Europe

asadian

Canada: Yellowknife’s new Islamic center could open by next summer

asadian

Scotland: Glasgow City Council Discusses Islamophobia

asadian

Can Muslims Celebrate Halloween?

asadian

England: Leeds Council adopts definition for Islamophobia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.