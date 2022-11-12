Bahrain: Opposition Leader from prison appreciate Al-Azhar’s Sheikh’s call for dialogue

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini opposition Leader and Al-Wefaq Secretary-General, Sheikh Ali Salman, sent a letter from his prison cell to his eminence Sheikh of Al-Azhar regarding the call he launched during “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence”.

“I highly appreciate your kind invitation to hasten holding a serious intra-Islamic dialogue in order to establish unity and rapprochement, a dialogue for religious and human fraternity, by which the causes of division, strife and sectarian conflict in particular are rejected. I also appreciate that your eminence, the senior scholars of Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders are ready to hold such a meeting with open hearts and outstretched hands, and to sit together at the same table to overcome the past and promote Islamic affairs and the unity of the Islamic position,” the letter read.

He stressed: “I am confident that the Shia religious centers welcome this kind call, as such Shia religious centers have always sought such a thing throughout their history of unity, brotherhood and Islamic coexistence.”

Source: bahrainmirror