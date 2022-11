SHAFAQNA- Rain usually falls in Mecca in small amounts between November and January and Friday, November 11, was a rainy day in the holy city. Pilgrims at the holy Kaaba in Mecca recorded beautiful scenes yesterday when it started raining.

The officials had already made the preparations for the rainy season, including by repairing and renovating the equipment for draining rainwater. The following footage shows how pilgrims enjoy a rainy day at the sacred place.

Source: IQNA