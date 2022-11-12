World Cup 2022 set to hit all-time record revenue

SHAFAQNA- The World Cup Qatar 2022 is expected to deliver record revenue for organisers FIFA. An anonymous source told the American television network that the tournament is on course to top the roughly $5.4 billion in revenue that the 2018 World Cup in Russia generated for football’s governing body.

Having pre-sold broadcasting rights, an estimated 240,000 hospitality packages and nearly three million tickets for the event, according to the source, marketing sales for FIFA’s 2019-2022 cycle will exceed a figure of approximately $1.8 billion.

Source: dohanews